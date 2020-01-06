Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] saw a change by 4.76% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $3.08. The company is holding 54.25M shares with keeping 32.72M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 274.97% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -35.16% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -3.45%, trading +274.97% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 54.25M shares valued at 2.27 million were bought and sold.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [NASDAQ:ABUS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Thu 5 Mar (In 60 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] sitting at -1180.66.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -35.57, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -105.50%. Its Return on Equity is -29.82, and its Return on Assets is -24.54. These metrics suggest that this Arbutus Biopharma Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise

Value to EBITDA is -0.44. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.95. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.87.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] earns $74,313 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.42 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.03. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 11.50 and its Current Ratio is 11.50. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] has 54.25M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $167.09M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.82 to 4.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -35.16% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 274.97% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.46, which indicates that it is 8.79% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 74.90. This RSI suggests that Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.