ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited [ASLN] saw a change by 6.93% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $2.16. The company is holding 37.99M shares with keeping 30.42M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 517.14% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -73.59% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -73.59%, trading +517.14% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 37.99M shares valued at 520127 were bought and sold.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited [NASDAQ:ASLN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.35 to 8.18. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.02.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Fri 27 Mar (In 82 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited [ASLN]

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited [ASLN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 36.99. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 27.00, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 21.42. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -86.09, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 36.99.

What

about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.91. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.47, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.11. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited [ASLN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.32.

This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 3.64 and its Current Ratio is 3.64. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited [ASLN] has 37.99M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $82.06M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.35 to 8.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -73.59% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 517.14% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.44. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited [ASLN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited [ASLN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.