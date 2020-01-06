Avid Bioservices, Inc.[CDMO] stock saw a move by -5.82% on , touching 504999. Based on the recent volume, Avid Bioservices, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of CDMO shares recorded 59.81M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Avid Bioservices, Inc. [CDMO] stock could reach median target price of $10.00.

Avid Bioservices, Inc. [CDMO] stock additionally went down by -14.71% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 23.40% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of CDMO stock is set at 68.12% by far, with shares price recording returns by 29.61% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, CDMO shares showcased 16.39% increase. CDMO saw -16.95% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 106.53% compared to high within the same period of time.

Avid Bioservices, Inc. [NASDAQ:CDMO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.37 to 8.38. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.39.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Mon 9 Mar (In 64 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Avid Bioservices, Inc. [CDMO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Avid Bioservices, Inc. [CDMO] sitting at -10.49 and its Gross Margin at +13.48, this company’s Net Margin is now -14.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -10.33, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -10.00%. Its Return on Equity is -9.29, and its Return on Assets is -5.81. These metrics suggest that this Avid Bioservices, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide

successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Avid Bioservices, Inc. [CDMO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 0.18. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 0.17, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.12.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -146.67. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.55, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. Avid Bioservices, Inc. [CDMO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.07.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Avid Bioservices, Inc. [CDMO] earns $249,316 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.94 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.62. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.93 and its Current Ratio is 2.22. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Avid Bioservices, Inc. [CDMO] has 59.81M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $416.28M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.37 to 8.38. At its current price, it has moved down by -16.95% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 106.53% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.79, which indicates that it is 4.90% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.30. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Avid Bioservices, Inc. [CDMO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. [CDMO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.