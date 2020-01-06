Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. [BBAR] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $5.31 after BBAR shares went down by -3.98% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. [NYSE:BBAR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.04 to 14.23. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.53.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Fri 8 May (In 123 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. [BBAR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. [BBAR] sitting at +18.76, this company’s Net Margin is now 30.70%. These measurements indicate that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. [BBAR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 30.15, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 48.30%. Its Return on Equity is 29.76, and its Return on Assets is 3.31. These metrics all suggest that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. [BBAR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 21.41. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 17.64, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.33.

What about

valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.07. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now -0.01, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at -6.55. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. [BBAR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.24, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 27.72 and P/E Ratio of 1.81. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. [BBAR] earns $10,580,742 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.22. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.66.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. [BBAR] has 268.19M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.42B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.04 to 14.23. At its current price, it has moved down by -62.68% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 74.96% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.86, which indicates that it is 6.10% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.89. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. [BBAR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. [BBAR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.