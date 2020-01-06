Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. [BSBR] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $11.75 after BSBR shares went down by -6.17% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press. Banco Santander [Brasil] S.A. [NYSE:BSBR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.57 to 13.42. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.52. Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Wed 25 Mar (In 79 Days). Fundamental Analysis of Banco Santander [Brasil] S.A. [BSBR] Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Banco Santander [Brasil] S.A. [BSBR] sitting at +19.51, this company’s Net Margin is now 20.30%. These measurements indicate that Banco Santander [Brasil] S.A. [BSBR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers. This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.62, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 20.90%. Its Return on Equity is 14.17, and its Return on Assets is 1.84. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates BSBR financial performance. Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Banco Santander [Brasil] S.A. [BSBR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 322.34. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 76.32, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.52. window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 23.52. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.62, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.76. Banco Santander [Brasil] S.A. [BSBR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.91, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.91 and P/E Ratio of 23.16. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Banco Santander [Brasil] S.A. [BSBR] earns $1,728,931 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.12. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.49.

Banco Santander [Brasil] S.A. [BSBR] has 3.79B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $47.48B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.57 to 13.42. At its current price, it has moved down by -12.42% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 22.78% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.81, which indicates that it is 1.46% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.86. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Banco Santander [Brasil] S.A. [BSBR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Banco Santander [Brasil] S.A. [BSBR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.