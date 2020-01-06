BELLUS Health Inc.[BLU] stock saw a move by 6.32% on , touching 1.8 million. Based on the recent volume, BELLUS Health Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of BLU shares recorded 52.20M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that BELLUS Health Inc. [BLU] stock could reach median target price of $12.00.

BELLUS Health Inc. [BLU] stock additionally went up by +19.42% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 18.73% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of BLU stock is set at 199.20% by far, with shares price recording returns by 18.73% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, BLU shares showcased 2.18% increase. BLU saw -11.97% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 212.99% compared to high within the same period of time.

BELLUS Health Inc. [NASDAQ:BLU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.63 to 9.36. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.75.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Thu 20 Feb (In 46 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of BELLUS Health Inc. [BLU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for BELLUS Health Inc. [BLU] sitting at -30168.57.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 13,729.06. BELLUS Health Inc. [BLU] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.17.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.02 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.00. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 18.73 and its Current Ratio is 18.73. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

BELLUS Health Inc. [BLU] has 52.20M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $430.13M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.63 to 9.36. At its current price, it has moved down by -11.97% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 212.99% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.20, which indicates that it is 5.49% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 75.13. This RSI suggests that BELLUS Health Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is BELLUS Health Inc. [BLU] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc. [BLU], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.