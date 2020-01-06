The share price of Berry Petroleum Corporation [NASDAQ: BRY] inclined by $9.14, presently trading at $9.57. The company’s shares saw 39.30% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $6.87 recorded on Jan 3, 2020. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as BRY N/A by unch during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -3.92% compared to unch of all time high it touched on 01/03/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 26.42%, while additionally gaining 7.17% during the last 12 months. Berry Petroleum Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $11.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 1.43% increase from the current trading price.

Berry Petroleum Corporation [NASDAQ:BRY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.87 to 13.29. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.14.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Wed 4 Mar (In 59 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Berry Petroleum Corporation [BRY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Berry Petroleum Corporation [BRY] sitting at +34.40 and its Gross Margin at +47.96, this company’s Net Margin is now 25.30%. These measurements indicate that Berry Petroleum Corporation [BRY] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.43, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 13.10%. Its Return on Equity is 15.77, and its Return on Assets is 9.08. These metrics all suggest that Berry Petroleum Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Berry Petroleum Corporation [BRY] has generated a Total Debt to Total

Equity ratio of 38.93. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 28.02, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.15. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 5.70, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 38.93.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.69 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.35. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.82, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.47. Berry Petroleum Corporation [BRY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.71, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.40 and P/E Ratio of 4.39. These metrics all suggest that Berry Petroleum Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Berry Petroleum Corporation [BRY] earns $1,835,957 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 10.55 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.37. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.52 and its Current Ratio is 1.59. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Berry Petroleum Corporation [BRY] has 80.98M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $775.00M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.87 to 13.29. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.99% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 39.30% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.86. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Berry Petroleum Corporation [BRY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Berry Petroleum Corporation [BRY], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.