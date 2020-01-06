The share price of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust [NYSE: BPT] inclined by $7.13, presently trading at $7.42. The company’s shares saw 32.50% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $5.60 recorded on Jan 3, 2020. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as BPT jumped by +9.44% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -1.07% compared to 0.64 of all time high it touched on 01/03/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 21.24%, while additionally dropping -66.43% during the last 12 months. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust is said to have a 12-month price target set at $6.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -1.42% decrease from the current trading price.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust [NYSE:BPT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.60 to 28.19. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.13.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Fri 6 Mar (In 61 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust [BPT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for BP Prudhoe

Bay Royalty Trust [BPT] sitting at +99.02, this company’s Net Margin is now 98.40%. These measurements indicate that BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust [BPT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 1.25. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.97.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 112.00.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust [BPT] has 21.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $158.79M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.60 to 28.19. At its current price, it has moved down by -73.68% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.50% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.18, which indicates that it is 5.71% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.20. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust [BPT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust [BPT], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.