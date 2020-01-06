Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $62.96 after BMY shares went up by 0.29% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [NYSE:BMY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 42.48 to 64.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $62.78.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Thu 6 Feb (In 31 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] sitting at +28.34 and its Gross Margin at +71.25, this company’s Net Margin is now 23.40%. These measurements indicate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 30.97, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 25.40%. Its Return on Equity is 38.18, and its Return on Assets is 14.36. These metrics all suggest that Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 52.38. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 34.37, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 21.01. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 34.94, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 40.24.

What about

valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.20 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.17, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.09. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.02, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.33 and P/E Ratio of 18.08. These metrics all suggest that Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] earns $968,283 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.96 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.66. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.50 and its Current Ratio is 1.61. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] has 2.37B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $148.48B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 42.48 to 64.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.77% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 48.21% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.74, which indicates that it is 1.15% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.21. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.