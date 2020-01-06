California Resources Corporation [NYSE: CRC] shares went higher by 0.29% from its previous closing of $10.52, now trading at the price of $10.55, also adding 0.03 points. Is CRC stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.19 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of CRC shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 46.34M float and a +17.12% run over in the last seven days. CRC share price has been hovering between $30.18 and $4.68 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

California Resources Corporation [NYSE:CRC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Wed 26 Feb (In 51 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of California Resources Corporation [CRC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for California Resources Corporation [CRC] sitting at +37.22 and its Gross Margin at +51.84, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.20%. These measurements indicate that California Resources Corporation [CRC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 22.04, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.90%. Its Return on Assets

is 4.80.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 107.38, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 73.36.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.41 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.12. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.00, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.76.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, California Resources Corporation [CRC] earns $2,042,000 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.51 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.46. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.94 and its Current Ratio is 1.05. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

California Resources Corporation [CRC] has 49.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $516.53M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.68 to 30.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -65.04% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 125.43% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 4.53, which indicates that it is 7.75% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 66.76. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is California Resources Corporation [CRC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of California Resources Corporation [CRC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.