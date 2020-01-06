Camber Energy, Inc. [NYSE: CEI] gained by 2.53% on the last trading session, reaching $1.86 price per share at the time. Camber Energy, Inc. represents 4.14M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.49M with the latest information.

The Camber Energy, Inc. traded at the price of $1.86 with 858579 shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of CEI shares recorded 2.07M.

Camber Energy, Inc. [NYSE:CEI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.50 to 1787.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.81.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Thu 13 Feb (In 38 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Camber Energy, Inc. [CEI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Camber Energy, Inc. [CEI] sitting at -214.92 and its Gross Margin at -22.16.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -76.39, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 300.10%. Its Return on Assets is 145.67.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.05. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now

0.04. Camber Energy, Inc. [CEI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.04.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.07 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.24. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 3.88 and its Current Ratio is 3.88. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Camber Energy, Inc. [CEI] has 4.14M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $7.49M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.50 to 1787.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -99.90% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 271.16% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.55, which indicates that it is 22.31% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.86. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Camber Energy, Inc. [CEI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Camber Energy, Inc. [CEI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.