Canadian Solar Inc. [NASDAQ: CSIQ] shares went lower by -3.20% from its previous closing of $22.52, now trading at the price of $21.80, also adding -0.72 points. Is CSIQ stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 809539 contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of CSIQ shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 45.35M float and a -2.33% run over in the last seven days. CSIQ share price has been hovering between $25.89 and $14.50 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Canadian Solar Inc. [NASDAQ:CSIQ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.50 to 25.89. This is compared to its latest closing price of $22.52.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Thu 19 Mar (In 74 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Canadian Solar Inc. [CSIQ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Canadian Solar Inc. [CSIQ] sitting at +8.55 and its Gross Margin at +20.70, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.36, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.90%. Its Return on Equity is 21.00, and its Return on Assets is 4.40. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CSIQ financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Canadian Solar Inc. [CSIQ] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 184.61. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 64.86, while

its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.24. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.61, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 38.47.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.88 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.03. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.83, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.99. Canadian Solar Inc. [CSIQ] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.69, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.29 and P/E Ratio of 6.19. These metrics all suggest that Canadian Solar Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Canadian Solar Inc. [CSIQ] earns $300,957 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.79 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.69. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.94 and its Current Ratio is 1.04. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Canadian Solar Inc. [CSIQ] has 61.22M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.33B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.50 to 25.89. At its current price, it has moved down by -15.80% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 50.34% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.08, which indicates that it is 2.91% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.75. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Canadian Solar Inc. [CSIQ] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. [CSIQ], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.