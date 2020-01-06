Ceragon Networks Ltd. [NASDAQ: CRNT] stock went down by -5.88% or -0.13 points down from its previous closing price of $2.21. The stock reached $2.08 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, CRNT share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +0.97% in the period of the last 7 days.

CRNT had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $2.22, at one point touching $2.07. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $2.22. The 52-week high currently stands at $5.04 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -43.01% after the recent low of $1.67.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. [NASDAQ:CRNT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.67 to 5.04. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.21.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Wed 19 Feb (In 45 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Ceragon Networks Ltd. [CRNT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ceragon Networks Ltd. [CRNT] sitting at +6.98 and its Gross Margin at +33.78, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.36, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.40%. Its Return on Equity is 15.71, and its Return on Assets is 8.59. These metrics suggest that this Ceragon Networks Ltd. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be

able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.07. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.43. Ceragon Networks Ltd. [CRNT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.90, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.62 and P/E Ratio of 12.77. These metrics all suggest that Ceragon Networks Ltd. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Ceragon Networks Ltd. [CRNT] earns $358,950 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.68 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.28. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.55 and its Current Ratio is 2.05. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. [CRNT] has 85.24M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $177.30M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.67 to 5.04. At its current price, it has moved down by -58.73% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.55% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.21, which indicates that it is 4.91% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.80. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ceragon Networks Ltd. [CRNT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. [CRNT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.