The share price of China Ceramics Co., Ltd. [NASDAQ: CCCL] inclined by $0.71, presently trading at $0.77. The company’s shares saw 26.23% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $0.61 recorded on Jan 3, 2020. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as CCCL jumped by +12.16% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -2.49% compared to 0.08 of all time high it touched on 01/03/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -1.28%, while additionally dropping -44.20% during the last 12 months. China Ceramics Co., Ltd. is said to have a 12-month price target set at N/A. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -0.77% decrease from the current trading price.

China Ceramics Co., Ltd. [NASDAQ:CCCL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.61 to 2.30. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.71.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Tue 5 May (In 121 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of China Ceramics Co., Ltd. [CCCL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for China Ceramics Co., Ltd. [CCCL] sitting at -86.64 and its Gross Margin at -0.23.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -82.73, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -151.80%. Its Return on Equity is -86.15, and its Return on Assets is -70.23. These metrics suggest that this China Ceramics Co., Ltd. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, China Ceramics Co., Ltd. [CCCL] has

generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 13.12. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 11.60, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.87.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.14. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.18, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.50. China Ceramics Co., Ltd. [CCCL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.22.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, China Ceramics Co., Ltd. [CCCL] earns $130,033 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 1.32 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.84. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.63 and its Current Ratio is 4.04. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

China Ceramics Co., Ltd. [CCCL] has 5.58M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.30M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.61 to 2.30. At its current price, it has moved down by -66.52% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 26.23% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.71, which indicates that it is 7.70% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.50. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is China Ceramics Co., Ltd. [CCCL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of China Ceramics Co., Ltd. [CCCL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.