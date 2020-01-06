The share price of China Life Insurance Company Limited [NYSE: LFC] inclined by $14.24, presently trading at $13.78. The company’s shares saw 36.71% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $10.08 recorded on Jan 3, 2020. The last few days have been tough to the share price as LFC jumped by +0.88% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -3.23% compared to 0.12 of all time high it touched on 01/02/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 10.59%, while additionally gaining 36.57% during the last 12 months. China Life Insurance Company Limited is said to have a 12-month price target set at $16.21. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 2.43% increase from the current trading price.

China Life Insurance Company Limited [NYSE:LFC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.08 to 14.51. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.24.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Wed 25 Mar (In 80 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of China Life Insurance Company Limited [LFC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for China Life Insurance Company Limited [LFC] sitting at +4.00, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.49, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.20%. Its Return on Equity is 3.61, and its Return on Assets is 0.37. These metrics suggest that this China Life Insurance Company Limited does a poor job of managing its assets, and

likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, China Life Insurance Company Limited [LFC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 66.68. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 40.00, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 6.51.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 21.14. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.92, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.37. China Life Insurance Company Limited [LFC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.14, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.29 and P/E Ratio of 10.83. These metrics all suggest that China Life Insurance Company Limited is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, China Life Insurance Company Limited [LFC] earns $7,532,964 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.22. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.64.

China Life Insurance Company Limited [LFC] has 9.11B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $125.59B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.08 to 14.51. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.00% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 36.71% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.57, which indicates that it is 0.98% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.44. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is China Life Insurance Company Limited [LFC] a Reliable Buy?

China Life Insurance Company Limited [LFC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.