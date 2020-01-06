China Recycling Energy Corporation [CREG] took an upward turn with a change of 10.91%, trading at the price of $0.35 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 841942 shares changed hands being bought and sold, while China Recycling Energy Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 471.54K shares for that time period. CREG monthly volatility recorded 12.96%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 12.00%. PS value for CREG stocks is 3.56 with PB recorded at 0.08.

China Recycling Energy Corporation [NASDAQ:CREG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.16 to 1.47. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.32.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Tue 21 Apr (In 107 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of China Recycling Energy Corporation [CREG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for China Recycling Energy Corporation [CREG] sitting at -672.48 and its Gross Margin at +99.96.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -19.42, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -44.50%. Its Return on Equity is -54.49, and its Return on Assets is -31.89. These metrics suggest that this China Recycling Energy Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, China Recycling Energy Corporation [CREG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 56.97. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is

36.29, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.82. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -3.76, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 1.19.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.03. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.64, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at -52.73. China Recycling Energy Corporation [CREG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.09.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, China Recycling Energy Corporation [CREG] earns $244,401 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.19 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.02. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.99 and its Current Ratio is 0.99. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

China Recycling Energy Corporation [CREG] has 16.06M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $5.70M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.16 to 1.47. At its current price, it has moved down by -75.86% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 121.67% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.26, which indicates that it is 12.00% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 68.30. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is China Recycling Energy Corporation [CREG] a Reliable Buy?

China Recycling Energy Corporation [CREG] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.