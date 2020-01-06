Core Laboratories N.V.[CLB] stock saw a move by 4.37% on , touching 1.14 million. Based on the recent volume, Core Laboratories N.V. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of CLB shares recorded 44.37M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Core Laboratories N.V. [CLB] stock could reach median target price of $45.52.

Core Laboratories N.V. [CLB] stock additionally went down by -15.08% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -7.13% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of CLB stock is set at -33.63% by far, with shares price recording returns by -11.25% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, CLB shares showcased -25.00% decrease. CLB saw -46.99% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 9.84% compared to high within the same period of time.

Core Laboratories N.V. [NYSE:CLB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 36.50 to 75.63. This is compared to its latest closing price of $38.41.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Wed 29 Jan (In 24 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Core Laboratories N.V. [CLB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Core Laboratories N.V. [CLB] sitting at +16.82 and its Gross Margin at +25.80, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.70%. These measurements indicate that Core Laboratories N.V. [CLB] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 28.53, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 20.90%. Its Return on Equity is 52.77, and its Return on Assets is 12.90. These metrics all suggest that Core Laboratories N.V. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Core Laboratories N.V. [CLB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 184.85. Similarly, its Total

Debt to Total Capital is 64.89, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.66. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 8.84, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 184.85.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.73 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.06. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.45, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.10. Core Laboratories N.V. [CLB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 16.87, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 24.11 and P/E Ratio of 21.50. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Core Laboratories N.V. [CLB] earns $149,116 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.94 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.14. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.81 and its Current Ratio is 2.25. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Core Laboratories N.V. [CLB] has 44.37M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.78B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 36.50 to 75.63. At its current price, it has moved down by -46.99% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 9.84% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.82, which indicates that it is 4.20% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.30. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Core Laboratories N.V. [CLB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Core Laboratories N.V. [CLB], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.