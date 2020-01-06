CTI Industries Corporation [CTIB] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Consumer Goods sector company has a current value of $3.58 after CTIB shares went up by 327.26% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Consumer Goods stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

CTI Industries Corporation [NASDAQ:CTIB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.40 to 3.69. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.84.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Fri 1 May (In 116 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of CTI Industries Corporation [CTIB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CTI Industries Corporation [CTIB] sitting at -1.15 and its Gross Margin at +20.56, this company’s Net Margin is now -16.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -2.05, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -5.60%. Its Return on Equity is -38.37, and its Return on Assets is -9.11. These metrics suggest that this CTI Industries Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CTI Industries Corporation [CTIB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 325.56. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 76.50, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 61.55. Looking toward

the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -0.30, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 29.97.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 42.57 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 38.12. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.56, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.71. CTI Industries Corporation [CTIB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.49.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, CTI Industries Corporation [CTIB] earns $121,644 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.04 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.41. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.43 and its Current Ratio is 1.09. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

CTI Industries Corporation [CTIB] has 3.94M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.30M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.40 to 3.69. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.95% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 794.78% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.02, which indicates that it is 15.44% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 83.96. This RSI suggests that CTI Industries Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is CTI Industries Corporation [CTIB] a Reliable Buy?

CTI Industries Corporation [CTIB] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.