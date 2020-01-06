Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ: DRNA] stock went down by -3.65% or -0.81 points down from its previous closing price of $22.06. The stock reached $21.25 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, DRNA share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -5.66% in the period of the last 7 days.
DRNA had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $22.14, at one point touching $20.73. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $22.14. The 52-week high currently stands at $27.68 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 95.18% after the recent low of $9.39.
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ:DRNA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings
Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Mon 9 Mar (In 64 Days).
Fundamental Analysis of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [DRNA]
Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [DRNA] sitting at -991.26.
This company’s Return on Total Capital is -40.55, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -45.00%. Its Return on Equity is -58.86, and its Return on Assets is -33.53. These metrics suggest that this Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in
What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -20.19. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 66.47. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [DRNA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.63, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 32.49.
Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [DRNA] earns $79,179 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.12 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.02. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 4.31 and its Current Ratio is 4.31. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [DRNA] has 71.02M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.51B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.39 to 27.68. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.21% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 126.36% from its 52-week low.
This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.60, which indicates that it is 4.49% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.61. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.
Conclusion: Is Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [DRNA] a Reliable Buy?
Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [DRNA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.