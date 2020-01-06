Dynatrace, Inc. [NYSE: DT] shares went higher by 7.03% from its previous closing of $26.32, now trading at the price of $28.17, also adding 1.85 points. Is DT stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of DT shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 274.96M float and a +10.13% run over in the last seven days. DT share price has been hovering between $27.48 and $17.05 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Dynatrace, Inc. [NYSE:DT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.05 to 27.48. This is compared to its latest closing price of $26.32.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Wed 29 Jan (In 23 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Dynatrace, Inc. [DT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Dynatrace, Inc. [DT] sitting at -16.46 and its Gross Margin at +64.15.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -5.24, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -7.80%. Its Return on Assets is -6.26.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 131.78, while

its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 89.35.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 976.47 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 176.55. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 18.54.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Dynatrace, Inc. [DT] earns $217,550 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.83 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.23. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.22 and its Current Ratio is 0.22. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Dynatrace, Inc. [DT] has 277.45M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $7.30B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.05 to 27.48. At its current price, it has moved up by 2.51% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 65.22% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 68.65. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Dynatrace, Inc. [DT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. [DT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.