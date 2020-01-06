Energy Focus, Inc. [NASDAQ: EFOI] stock went up by 25.04% or 0.13 points up from its previous closing price of $0.52. The stock reached $0.65 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, EFOI share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +41.34% in the period of the last 7 days.

EFOI had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $0.70, at one point touching $0.546. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $0.70. The 52-week high currently stands at $1.45 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -25.81% after the recent low of $0.38.

Energy Focus, Inc. [NASDAQ:EFOI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.38 to 1.45. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.52.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Mon 6 Apr (In 91 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Energy Focus, Inc. [EFOI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Energy Focus, Inc. [EFOI] sitting at -49.56 and its Gross Margin at +18.84, this company’s Net Marg

in is now -73.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -55.12, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -68.40%. Its Return on Equity is -60.05, and its Return on Assets is -44.83. These metrics suggest that this Energy Focus, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Energy Focus, Inc. [EFOI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 20.08. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 16.72, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 12.00.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.27. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.19, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.67. Energy Focus, Inc. [EFOI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.68.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Energy Focus, Inc. [EFOI] earns $312,190 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.25 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.89. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.33 and its Current Ratio is 2.44. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Energy Focus, Inc. [EFOI] has 12.31M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.40M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.38 to 1.45. At its current price, it has moved down by -55.16% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 73.16% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.92, which indicates that it is 7.86% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 80.13. This RSI suggests that Energy Focus, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Energy Focus, Inc. [EFOI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Energy Focus, Inc. [EFOI], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.