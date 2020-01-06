Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. [FGP] saw a change by 8.57% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $0.38. The company is holding 89.47M shares with keeping 68.48M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 26.63% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -79.68% from high for the same period of time. Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -62.39%, trading +26.63% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 89.47M shares valued at 694328 were bought and sold. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. [NYSE:FGP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.30 to 1.87. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.35. ata-ad-slot="7424790535"> ata-ad-slot="7424790535">

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Fri 13 Mar (In 68 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. [FGP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. [FGP] sitting at +8.13 and its Gross Margin at +41.82, this company’s Net Margin is now -3.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.49, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.90%. Its Return on Assets is -4.84.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 193.62, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 173.70.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.26 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 10.17. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.36, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.00. companyname [FGP] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.64.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. [FGP] earns $401,907 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 14.42 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.28. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.18 and its Current Ratio is 0.27. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

This stock's Beta value is currently 2.51, which indicates that it is 11.21% more volatile that the wider market.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.51, which indicates that it is 11.21% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.51. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. [FGP] a Reliable Buy?

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. [FGP] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.