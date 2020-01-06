FinVolution Group[FINV] stock saw a move by -11.35% on , touching 1.13 million. Based on the recent volume, FinVolution Group stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of FINV shares recorded 304.75M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that FinVolution Group [FINV] stock could reach median target price of N/A.

FinVolution Group [FINV] stock additionally went up by +2.24% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 15.57% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of FINV stock is set at -22.31% by far, with shares price recording returns by -1.74% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, FINV shares showcased -36.63% decrease. FINV saw -60.00% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 23.15% compared to high within the same period of time.

FinVolution Group [NYSE:FINV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.03 to 6.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.82.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Thu 12 Mar (In 66 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of FinVolution Group [FINV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for FinVolution Group [FINV] sitting at +49.87 and its Gross Margin at +78.06, this company’s Net Margin is now 47.20%. These measurements indicate that FinVolution Group [FINV] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 51.86, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 28.50%. Its Return on Equity is 52.59, and its Return on Assets is 23.07. These metrics all suggest that FinVolution Group is

doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, FinVolution Group [FINV] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 0.42. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 0.42, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.19.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.36 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.01. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now -0.60, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. FinVolution Group [FINV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.24, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.04 and P/E Ratio of 1.97. These metrics all suggest that FinVolution Group is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, FinVolution Group [FINV] earns $180,702 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.43 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.46.

FinVolution Group [FINV] has 304.75M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $859.39M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.03 to 6.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -60.00% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.15% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.06. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is FinVolution Group [FINV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of FinVolution Group [FINV], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.