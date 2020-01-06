The share price of Five Below, Inc. [NASDAQ: FIVE] inclined by $127.67, presently trading at $122.28. The company’s shares saw 19.14% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $102.63 recorded on Jan 6, 2020. The last few days have been tough to the share price as FIVE fall by -2.93% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -6.22% compared to -3.68 of all time high it touched on 12/30/19. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 10.04%, while additionally gaining 23.11% during the last 12 months. Five Below, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $142.63. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 20.35% increase from the current trading price.

Five Below, Inc. [NASDAQ:FIVE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 102.63 to 148.21. This is compared to its latest closing price of $127.67.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Wed 25 Mar (In 79 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Five Below, Inc. [FIVE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Five Below, Inc. [FIVE] sitting at +12.42 and its Gross Margin at +33.58, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 36.08, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 23.60%. Its Return on Equity is 27.88, and its Return on Assets is 17.49. These metrics

all suggest that Five Below, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 28.79. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.84. Five Below, Inc. [FIVE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 11.31, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 38.08 and P/E Ratio of 44.68. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Five Below, Inc. [FIVE] earns $112,199 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.82. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.57 and its Current Ratio is 2.54. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Five Below, Inc. [FIVE] has 55.66M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $7.11B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 102.63 to 148.21. At its current price, it has moved down by -17.50% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 19.14% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.40, which indicates that it is 2.62% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.44. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Five Below, Inc. [FIVE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Five Below, Inc. [FIVE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.