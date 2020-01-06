Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL] took an upward turn with a change of -4.18%, trading at the price of $17.67 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 780285 shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. shares have an average trading volume of 712.08K shares for that time period. GOL monthly volatility recorded 2.38%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 1.80%. PS value for GOL stocks is 0.77 with PB recorded at . Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [NYSE:GOL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.76 to 23.29. This is compared to its latest closing price of $18.44. Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Thu 27 Feb (In 53 Days). (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Fundamental Analysis of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL] sitting at +4.25 and its Gross Margin at +19.74, this company’s Net Margin is now 0.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.21, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 53.30%. Its Return on Assets is -10.65.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 353.56, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 66.98.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.15 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.02. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.41, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.47. companyname [GOL] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.31.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL] earns $746,133 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 10.22 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.12. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.43 and its Current Ratio is 0.46. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL] has 143.25M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.53B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.76 to 23.29. At its current price, it has moved down by -24.15% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 81.12% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.28, which indicates that it is 1.80% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.83. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL] a Reliable Buy?

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.