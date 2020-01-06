Guardion Health Sciences, Inc.[GHSI] stock saw a move by 13.33% on , touching 29.77 million. Based on the recent volume, Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of GHSI shares recorded 52.38M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. [GHSI] stock could reach median target price of N/A.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. [GHSI] stock additionally went up by +92.62% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 78.50% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of GHSI stock is set at by far, with shares price recording returns by -45.91% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, GHSI shares showcased -70.98% decrease. GHSI saw -89.89% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 145.21% compared to high within the same period of time.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. [NASDAQ:GHSI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.17 to 4.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.36.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Thu 13 Feb (In 38 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. [GHSI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. [GHSI] sitting at -652.09 and its Gross Margin at +49.14.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -121.82, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -192.00%. Its Return on Equity is -154.48, and its Return on Assets is -140.57. These metrics

suggest that this Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.27. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.28.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. [GHSI] earns $72,473 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 18.66 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.17. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.51 and its Current Ratio is 2.23. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. [GHSI] has 52.38M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $18.70M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.17 to 4.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -89.89% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 145.21% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 78.65. This RSI suggests that Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. [GHSI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. [GHSI], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.