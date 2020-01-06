Hi-Crush Inc. [NYSE: HCR] gained by 8.96% on the last trading session, reaching $0.93 price per share at the time. Hi-Crush Inc. represents 100.71M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $93.66M with the latest information. The Hi-Crush Inc. traded at the price of $0.93 with 925386 shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of HCR shares recorded 1.06M. Hi-Crush Inc. [NYSE:HCR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.55 to 5.04. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.85. Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Tue 4 Feb (In 30 Days). Fundamental Analysis of Hi-Crush Inc. [HCR] Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Hi-Crush Inc. [HCR] sitting at +20.45 and its Gross Margin at +26.37, this company’s Net Margin is now -60.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers. This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.35, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.60%. Its Return on Equity is 17.57, and its Return on Assets is 11.01. These metrics suggest that this Hi-Crush Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term. tom:px; margin-left:px; margin-right:px;float:none;" class="afw afw-ga afw_ad afwadid-24549 "> tom:px; margin-left:px; margin-right:px;float:none;" class="afw afw-ga afw_ad afwadid-24549 ">

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Hi-Crush Inc. [HCR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 55.18. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 35.56, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.07. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 6.80, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 54.91.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 1.93 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.07. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.62, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.67. Hi-Crush Inc. [HCR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.45, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.41.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Hi-Crush Inc. [HCR] earns $1,170,611 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.01 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.66. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.48 and its Current Ratio is 1.85. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Hi-Crush Inc. [HCR] has 100.71M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $93.66M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.55 to 5.04. At its current price, it has moved down by -81.55% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 69.09% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.93, which indicates that it is 11.70% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.80. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Hi-Crush Inc. [HCR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Hi-Crush Inc. [HCR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.