The share price of Hudbay Minerals Inc. [NYSE: HBM] inclined by $4.12, presently trading at $3.90. The company’s shares saw 30.43% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $2.99 recorded on Jan 3, 2020. The last few days have been tough to the share price as HBM fall by -6.47% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -9.30% compared to -0.27 of all time high it touched on 01/02/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 23.42%, while additionally dropping -15.03% during the last 12 months. Hudbay Minerals Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $10.71. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 6.81% increase from the current trading price.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. [NYSE:HBM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Tue 18 Feb (In 44 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM] sitting at +20.35 and its Gross Margin at +23.44.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 48.43. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 32.63, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.52. Looking toward the

future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.01, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 47.49.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.57 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.74. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.26, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.60. Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.57, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.16.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM] earns $879,432 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 10.72 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.31. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.00 and its Current Ratio is 2.36. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM] has 261.27M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.02B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.99 to 7.83. At its current price, it has moved down by -50.19% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 30.43% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.76. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.