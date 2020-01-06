Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. [NYSE: ICD] shares went higher by 8.78% from its previous closing of $0.97, now trading at the price of $1.06, also adding 0.09 points. Is ICD stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 510264 contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of ICD shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 69.15M float and a +13.44% run over in the last seven days. ICD share price has been hovering between $3.69 and $0.66 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. [NYSE:ICD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Fri 6 Mar (In 61 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. [ICD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. [ICD] sitting at +0.41 and its Gross Margin at +11.57, this company’s Net Margin is now -15.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.15, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -2.40%. Its Return on Equity is -6.38, and its Return on Assets is -4.50. These metrics suggest that this Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. [ICD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 33.36. Similarly, its Total

Debt to Total Capital is 25.01, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.33. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.08, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 33.21.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.95 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.15. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.85, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.49. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. [ICD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.61, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.20.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. [ICD] earns $158,454 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.75 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.32. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.77 and its Current Ratio is 1.83. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. [ICD] has 70.19M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $74.40M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.66 to 3.69. At its current price, it has moved down by -71.27% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 60.61% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.05, which indicates that it is 10.77% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.04. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. [ICD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. [ICD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.