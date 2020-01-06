Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc.[EIGI] stock saw a move by 3.68% on , touching 640198. Based on the recent volume, Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of EIGI shares recorded 141.21M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. [EIGI] stock could reach median target price of $5.50.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. [EIGI] stock additionally went up by +3.90% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 22.19% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of EIGI stock is set at -25.85% by far, with shares price recording returns by 27.73% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, EIGI shares showcased -2.04% decrease. EIGI saw -43.85% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 36.47% compared to high within the same period of time.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. [NASDAQ:EIGI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.51 to 8.53. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.62.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Thu 6 Feb (In 32 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. [EIGI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. [EIGI] sitting at +13.17 and its Gross Margin at +54.16, this company’s Net Margin is now -0.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.59, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.70%. Its Return on Equity is 3.52, and its Return on Assets is 0.17. These metrics suggest that this Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for

its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. [EIGI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1,037.55. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 91.21, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 69.44. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.01, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 1,014.63.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.99 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.99. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.16, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.67. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. [EIGI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.47, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.31.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. [EIGI] earns $293,589 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 81.37 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.44. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.44 and its Current Ratio is 0.44. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. [EIGI] has 141.21M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $676.40M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.51 to 8.53. At its current price, it has moved down by -43.85% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 36.47% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.31, which indicates that it is 5.52% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 68.48. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. [EIGI] a Reliable Buy?

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. [EIGI] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.