General Electric Company [GE] took an upward turn with a change of 1.38%, trading at the price of $12.14 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 32.61 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while General Electric Company shares have an average trading volume of 53.94M shares for that time period. GE monthly volatility recorded 2.06%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 2.85%. PS value for GE stocks is 1.02 with PB recorded at 3.74.

General Electric Company [NYSE:GE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.65 to 12.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.97.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Wed 29 Jan (In 23 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of General Electric Company [GE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for General Electric Company [GE] sitting at +9.46 and its Gross Margin at +28.35, this company’s Net Margin is now -2.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.03, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -12.30%. Its Return on Equity is -43.32, and its Return on Assets is -5.80. These metrics suggest that this General Electric Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, General Electric Company [GE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 354.92. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 78.02, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.61. Looking toward

the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.27, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 313.51.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.10 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.57. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.59, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.68. General Electric Company [GE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.13, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.49 and P/E Ratio of 420.24. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, General Electric Company [GE] earns $429,735 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.25 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.34. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.02 and its Current Ratio is 1.31. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

General Electric Company [GE] has 8.73B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $104.50B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.65 to 12.00. At its current price, it has moved up by 1.13% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 58.63% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.18, which indicates that it is 2.85% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 72.54. This RSI suggests that General Electric Company is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is General Electric Company [GE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of General Electric Company [GE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.