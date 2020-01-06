Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [IRWD] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $13.18 after IRWD shares went down by -0.60% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ:IRWD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings
Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.91 to 14.10. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.26.
Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Wed 12 Feb (In 38 Days).
Fundamental Analysis of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [IRWD]
Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [IRWD] sitting at -29.50 and its Gross Margin at +88.21, this company’s Net Margin is now -9.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.
This company’s Return on Total Capital is -32.59, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -109.80%. Its Return on Assets is -60.22.
Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 190.26, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 124.66.
What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -26.71. The Enterpr
Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [IRWD] earns $673,085 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.25 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.74. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.23 and its Current Ratio is 2.23. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [IRWD] has 157.77M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.08B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.91 to 14.10. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.52% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 66.62% from its 52-week low.
This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.94, which indicates that it is 3.31% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.92. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.
Conclusion: Is Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [IRWD] a Reliable Buy?
Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [IRWD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.