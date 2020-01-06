Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [IRWD] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $13.18 after IRWD shares went down by -0.60% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ:IRWD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.91 to 14.10. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.26.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Wed 12 Feb (In 38 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [IRWD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [IRWD] sitting at -29.50 and its Gross Margin at +88.21, this company’s Net Margin is now -9.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -32.59, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -109.80%. Its Return on Assets is -60.22.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 190.26, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 124.66.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -26.71. The Enterpr

ise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.43, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.23.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [IRWD] earns $673,085 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.25 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.74. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.23 and its Current Ratio is 2.23. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [IRWD] has 157.77M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.08B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.91 to 14.10. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.52% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 66.62% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.94, which indicates that it is 3.31% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.92. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [IRWD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [IRWD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.