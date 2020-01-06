JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. [NYSE: JELD] gained by 7.83% on the last trading session, reaching $24.93 price per share at the time. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. represents 102.50M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.37B with the latest information.

The JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. traded at the price of $24.93 with 652639 shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of JELD shares recorded 580.55K.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. [NYSE:JELD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.83 to 24.57. This is compared to its latest closing price of $23.12.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Tue 18 Feb (In 43 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. [JELD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. [JELD] sitting at +4.58 and its Gross Margin at +21.05, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.24, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.00%. Its Return on Equity is 18.51, and its Return on Assets is 4.88. These metrics suggest that this JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. [JELD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 192.48. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 65.81, while its Total

Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.44. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.74, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 185.32.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.37 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.56. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.85, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.51. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. [JELD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.87, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.88 and P/E Ratio of 26.78. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. [JELD] earns $188,987 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 9.26 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.47. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.95 and its Current Ratio is 1.72. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. [JELD] has 102.50M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.37B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.83 to 24.57. At its current price, it has moved up by 1.47% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 68.11% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.83. This RSI suggests that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. [JELD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. [JELD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.