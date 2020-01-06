JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. [NYSE: JKS] dipped by -5.24% on the last trading session, reaching $22.59 price per share at the time. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. represents 46.75M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.06B with the latest information.

The JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. traded at the price of $22.59 with 1.31 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of JKS shares recorded 893.19K.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. [NYSE:JKS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.00 to 24.84. This is compared to its latest closing price of $23.84.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Fri 27 Mar (In 82 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. [JKS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. [JKS] sitting at +2.63 and its Gross Margin at +14.03, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.00, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.70%. Its Return on Equity is 5.66, and its Return on Assets is 1.28. These metrics suggest that this JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. [JKS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 204.79. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 67.19, while its

Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.78. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.53, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 33.07.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.10 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 10.56. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.55, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.37. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. [JKS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.34, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.12 and P/E Ratio of 13.45. These metrics all suggest that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. [JKS] earns $301,200 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.01 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.79. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.68 and its Current Ratio is 0.95. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. [JKS] has 46.75M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.06B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.00 to 24.84. At its current price, it has moved down by -9.06% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 125.90% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.97, which indicates that it is 3.79% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.28. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. [JKS] a Reliable Buy?

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. [JKS] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.