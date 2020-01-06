The share price of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ: KALA] inclined by $3.83, presently trading at $4.47. The company’s shares saw 37.90% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $3.24 recorded on Jan 6, 2020. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as KALA jumped by +19.84% during the last week, even though the stock is still N/A by unch compared to 0.74 of all time high it touched on 01/06/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -5.90%, while additionally dropping -26.35% during the last 12 months. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $18.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 13.53% increase from the current trading price.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ:KALA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.24 to 9.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.83.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Mon 9 Mar (In 63 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [KALA]

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [KALA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 94.73. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.65, while its Total Debt to Total Assets

stands at 45.00. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -19.53, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 94.28.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.95. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.43, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.67. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [KALA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.58.

This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 10.17 and its Current Ratio is 10.41. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [KALA] has 34.62M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $132.59M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.24 to 9.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -51.70% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 37.90% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.30. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [KALA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [KALA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.