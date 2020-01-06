Kura Oncology, Inc. [KURA] took an upward turn with a change of -3.28%, trading at the price of $13.58 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 506995 shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Kura Oncology, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 278.63K shares for that time period. KURA monthly volatility recorded 4.14%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 3.41%. PS value for KURA stocks is with PB recorded at 2.63.

Kura Oncology, Inc. [NASDAQ:KURA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.65 to 21.42. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.04.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Tue 3 Mar (In 58 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Kura Oncology, Inc. [KURA]

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Kura Oncology, Inc. [KURA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 4.66. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 4.45, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 4.11. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -64.83, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 4.66.

about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -7.53. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. Kura Oncology, Inc. [KURA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.33.

This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 13.31 and its Current Ratio is 13.31. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Kura Oncology, Inc. [KURA] has 46.85M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $636.22M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.65 to 21.42. At its current price, it has moved down by -36.60% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 7.35% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.50, which indicates that it is 3.41% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.10. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Kura Oncology, Inc. [KURA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. [KURA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.