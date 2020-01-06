Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [LXRX] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $3.94 after LXRX shares went down by -3.67% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ:LXRX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.13 to 8.39. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.09.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Wed 11 Mar (In 66 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [LXRX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [LXRX] sitting at -163.39 and its Gross Margin at +93.08, this company’s Net Margin is now 49.90%. These measurements indicate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [LXRX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -40.00, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -47.20%. Its Return on Equity is -938.23, and its Return on Assets is -33.02. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates LXRX financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 112.08, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 84.88.

What

about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -5.40. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.63, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.31.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [LXRX] earns $312,916 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 11.76 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.17. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 4.59 and its Current Ratio is 4.72. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [LXRX] has 110.33M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $434.70M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.13 to 8.39. At its current price, it has moved down by -53.04% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 250.22% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.01, which indicates that it is 6.41% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.90. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [LXRX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [LXRX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.