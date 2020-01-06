Macy’s, Inc. [M] took an upward turn with a change of 2.96%, trading at the price of $17.02 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 9.47 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Macy’s, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 16.59M shares for that time period. M monthly volatility recorded 2.99%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 2.90%. PS value for M stocks is 0.20 with PB recorded at 0.85.

Macy’s, Inc. [NYSE:M]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.11 to 31.99. This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.53.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Tue 25 Feb (In 50 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Macy’s, Inc. [M]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Macy’s, Inc. [M] sitting at +5.77 and its Gross Margin at +37.15, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.07, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.40%. Its Return on Equity is 18.30, and its Return on Assets is 5.55. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates M financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Macy’s, Inc. [M] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 73.82. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 42.47, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.92. Looking toward the future, this

publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 5.48, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 73.15.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.54 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.94. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.34, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.41. Macy’s, Inc. [M] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.23, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.62 and P/E Ratio of 5.51. These metrics all suggest that Macy’s, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Macy’s, Inc. [M] earns $197,992 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 67.47 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.29. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.42 and its Current Ratio is 1.42. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Macy’s, Inc. [M] has 308.78M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $5.10B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.11 to 31.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -46.79% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 20.62% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.66, which indicates that it is 2.90% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.64. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Macy’s, Inc. [M] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. [M], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.