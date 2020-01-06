The share price of Micron Technology, Inc. [NASDAQ: MU] inclined by $54.53, presently trading at $53.79. The company’s shares saw 70.51% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $31.55 recorded on Jan 6, 2020. The last few days have been tough to the share price as MU fall by -0.38% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -3.00% compared to -0.20 of all time high it touched on 01/02/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 20.56%, while additionally gaining 75.90% during the last 12 months. Micron Technology, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $62.86. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 9.07% increase from the current trading price.

Micron Technology, Inc. [NASDAQ:MU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 31.55 to 56.11. This is compared to its latest closing price of $54.53.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Wed 18 Mar (In 72 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Micron Technology, Inc. [MU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Micron Technology, Inc. [MU] sitting at +18.26 and its Gross Margin at +32.21, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.00%. These measurements indicate that Micron Technology, Inc. [MU] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.22, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.00%. Its Return on Equity is 25.13, and its Return on Assets is 12.43. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates MU financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Micron Technology, Inc. [MU] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 60.07. Similarly,

its Total Debt to Total Capital is 37.53, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 30.61. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 7.97, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 51.22.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.63 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.31. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.88, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.31. Micron Technology, Inc. [MU] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.40, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.73 and P/E Ratio of 17.44. These metrics all suggest that Micron Technology, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Micron Technology, Inc. [MU] earns $509,182 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.99 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.69. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.60 and its Current Ratio is 2.20. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Micron Technology, Inc. [MU] has 1.13B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $61.53B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 31.55 to 56.11. At its current price, it has moved down by -4.13% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 70.51% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.92, which indicates that it is 2.34% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.58. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Micron Technology, Inc. [MU] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. [MU], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.