Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP [NASDAQ: MCEP] gained by 17.79% on the last trading session, reaching $0.33 price per share at the time. Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP represents 26.06M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.59M with the latest information.

The Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP traded at the price of $0.33 with 918732 shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of MCEP shares recorded 195.90K.

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP [NASDAQ:MCEP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.21 to 1.14. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.28.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Tue 10 Mar (In 65 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP [MCEP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP [MCEP] sitting at -25.93 and its Gross Margin at -15.12, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -8.90, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -7.90%. Its Return on Equity is -18.01, and its Return on Assets is -8.18. These metrics suggest that this Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP [MCEP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 95.34. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.81, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 41.95. Looking toward the future, this

publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -2.90, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 151.97.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.17 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.92. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.54, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.61. Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP [MCEP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.41, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.11 and P/E Ratio of 13.35. These metrics all suggest that Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP [MCEP] earns $671,140 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 14.04 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.30. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.84 and its Current Ratio is 1.84. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP [MCEP] has 26.06M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $8.59M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.21 to 1.14. At its current price, it has moved down by -71.07% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 56.82% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.72, which indicates that it is 11.02% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.36. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP [MCEP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP [MCEP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.