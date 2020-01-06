MKS Instruments, Inc. [MKSI] took an upward turn with a change of -3.64%, trading at the price of $107.76 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 790092 shares changed hands being bought and sold, while MKS Instruments, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 394.41K shares for that time period. MKSI monthly volatility recorded 2.26%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 2.41%. PS value for MKSI stocks is 3.28 with PB recorded at 3.00.

MKS Instruments, Inc. [NASDAQ:MKSI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 62.72 to 115.12. This is compared to its latest closing price of $111.83.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Tue 4 Feb (In 30 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of MKS Instruments, Inc. [MKSI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for MKS Instruments, Inc. [MKSI] sitting at +24.36 and its Gross Margin at +45.27, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 24.05, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.30%. Its Return on Equity is 22.70, and its Return on Assets is 15.63. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates MKSI financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, MKS Instruments, Inc. [MKSI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 18.57. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 15.66, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 13.31. Looking toward the future, this

publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 29.18, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 18.36.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.65 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.59. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.04, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.11. MKS Instruments, Inc. [MKSI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.86, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.59 and P/E Ratio of 34.91. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, MKS Instruments, Inc. [MKSI] earns $427,769 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.97 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.83. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 4.10 and its Current Ratio is 5.56. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

MKS Instruments, Inc. [MKSI] has 56.57M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.10B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 62.72 to 115.12. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.39% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 71.81% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.47, which indicates that it is 2.41% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.40. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is MKS Instruments, Inc. [MKSI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. [MKSI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.