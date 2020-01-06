The share price of Molson Coors Beverage Company [NYSE: TAP] inclined by $53.54, presently trading at $53.38. The company’s shares saw 7.15% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $49.82 recorded on Jan 3, 2020. The last few days have been tough to the share price as TAP fall by -0.43% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -1.91% compared to -0.23 of all time high it touched on 01/02/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 6.55%, while additionally dropping -7.76% during the last 12 months. Molson Coors Beverage Company is said to have a 12-month price target set at $55.29. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 1.91% increase from the current trading price.

Molson Coors Beverage Company [NYSE:TAP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 49.82 to 67.24. This is compared to its latest closing price of $53.54.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Tue 11 Feb (In 37 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP] sitting at +13.86 and its Gross Margin at +37.80, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.10, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.90%. Its Return on Equity is 8.35, and its Return on Assets is 3.70. These metrics suggest that this Molson Coors Beverage Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP]

has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 77.65. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 43.71, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.83. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.67, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 65.84.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.97 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.46. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.00, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.48. Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.90, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.22 and P/E Ratio of 75.42. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP] earns $606,738 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 12.15 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.36. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.51 and its Current Ratio is 0.64. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP] has 218.03M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $11.64B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 49.82 to 67.24. At its current price, it has moved down by -20.61% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 7.15% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.78, which indicates that it is 1.44% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.25. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP] a Reliable Buy?

Molson Coors Beverage Company [TAP] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.