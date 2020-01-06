Myovant Sciences Ltd. [NYSE: MYOV] opened at $14.55 and closed at $14.76 a share within trading session on Jan 3, 2020. That means that the stock dropped by -4.40% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $14.11.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Myovant Sciences Ltd. [NYSE: MYOV] had 794159 shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.56M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 5.13%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 6.75%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $4.14 during that period and MYOV managed to take a rebound to $26.02 in the last 52 weeks.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. [NYSE:MYOV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.14 to 26.02. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.76.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Thu 6 Feb (In 32 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Myovant Sciences Ltd. [MYOV]

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Myovant Sciences Ltd. [MYOV] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 2,293.08. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 95.82, while its

Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 57.45. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -30.02, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 2,151.36.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -5.14. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.06. Myovant Sciences Ltd. [MYOV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 396.84.

This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.32 and its Current Ratio is 2.32. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. [MYOV] has 93.75M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.32B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.14 to 26.02. At its current price, it has moved down by -45.77% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 240.82% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.28. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Myovant Sciences Ltd. [MYOV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. [MYOV], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.