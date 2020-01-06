The share price of Naked Brand Group Limited [NASDAQ: NAKD] inclined by $1.71, presently trading at $1.63. The company’s shares saw 7.68% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $1.51 recorded on Jan 6, 2020. The last few days have been tough to the share price as NAKD fall by -11.24% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -18.97% compared to -0.20 of all time high it touched on 01/03/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -43.93%, while additionally dropping -97.90% during the last 12 months. Naked Brand Group Limited is said to have a 12-month price target set at N/A. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -1.63% decrease from the current trading price.

Naked Brand Group Limited [NASDAQ:NAKD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.51 to 93.46. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.71.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Coming Soon.. ).

Fundamental Analysis of Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] sitting at -22.92 and its Gross Margin at +31.32, this company’s Net Margin is now -44.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -136.68, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -157.00%. Its Return on Equity is -601.05, and its Return on Assets is -117.69. These metrics suggest that this Naked Brand Group Limited does a poor job of

managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 199.33. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 66.59, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 27.47.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.18. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.24, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.44. Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.27.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] earns $99,657 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 22.49 and its Total Asset Turnover is 2.68. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.20 and its Current Ratio is 0.53. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] has 3.22M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $5.51M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.51 to 93.46. At its current price, it has moved down by -98.26% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 7.68% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.05. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] a Reliable Buy?

Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.