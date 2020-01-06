The share price of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. [NASDAQ: NLTX] inclined by $11.85, presently trading at $10.85. The company’s shares saw 407.01% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $2.14 recorded on Jan 3, 2020. The last few days have been tough to the share price as NLTX fall by -6.95% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -15.69% compared to -0.81 of all time high it touched on 12/30/19. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 107.46%, while additionally gaining 386.55% during the last 12 months. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $3.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -7.85% decrease from the current trading price.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. [NASDAQ:NLTX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.14 to 13.43. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.85.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Thu 5 Mar (In 60 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. [NLTX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. [NLTX] sitting at -94.10.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. [NLTX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 0.01. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 0.01, while its Total Debt to Total Assets

stands at 0.01. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -5,881.00, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 0.01.

Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. [NLTX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.70.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. [NLTX] earns $3,125,000 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.27. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 16.68 and its Current Ratio is 16.68. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. [NLTX] has 53.11M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $576.24M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.14 to 13.43. At its current price, it has moved down by -19.21% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 407.01% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -7.05, which indicates that it is 12.59% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.25. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. [NLTX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. [NLTX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.