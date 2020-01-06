OncoCyte Corporation[OCX] stock saw a move by 8.07% on , touching 553885. Based on the recent volume, OncoCyte Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of OCX shares recorded 52.78M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that OncoCyte Corporation [OCX] stock could reach median target price of N/A.

OncoCyte Corporation [OCX] stock additionally went up by +12.62% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 37.71% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of OCX stock is set at 55.48% by far, with shares price recording returns by 36.93% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, OCX shares showcased 13.15% increase. OCX saw -65.17% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 65.07% compared to high within the same period of time.

OncoCyte Corporation [NYSE:OCX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.46 to 6.92. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.23.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Mon 6 Apr (In 92 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of OncoCyte Corporation [OCX]

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, OncoCyte Corporation [OCX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 50.22. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 33.43, while its Total Debt to Total Assets

stands at 18.06. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -67.49, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 15.60.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -8.14. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.04. OncoCyte Corporation [OCX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 16.39.

This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.55 and its Current Ratio is 1.55. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

OncoCyte Corporation [OCX] has 52.78M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $127.20M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.46 to 6.92. At its current price, it has moved down by -65.17% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 65.07% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 4.83, which indicates that it is 7.52% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 67.84. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is OncoCyte Corporation [OCX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of OncoCyte Corporation [OCX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.