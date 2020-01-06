Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. [NASDAQ: OTLK] dipped by -11.76% on the last trading session, reaching $0.90 price per share at the time. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. represents 25.78M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $26.30M with the latest information.

The Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. traded at the price of $0.90 with 929587 shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of OTLK shares recorded 763.76K.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. [NASDAQ:OTLK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.52 to 10.96. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.02.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Thu 13 Feb (In 38 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. [OTLK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. [OTLK] sitting at -301.29.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -926.79, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2576.60%. Its Return on Assets is -175.48.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 357.90, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 87.23.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.78. The Enterprise Value to

Sales for this firm is now 4.62, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.38.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. [OTLK] earns $581,866 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.41. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.67 and its Current Ratio is 0.67. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. [OTLK] has 25.78M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $26.30M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.52 to 10.96. At its current price, it has moved down by -91.79% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 73.08% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.94, which indicates that it is 28.39% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.13. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. [OTLK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. [OTLK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.