Overstock.com, Inc. [NASDAQ: OSTK] shares went higher by 11.01% from its previous closing of $7.21, now trading at the price of $8.00, also adding 0.79 points. Is OSTK stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.7 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of OSTK shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 36.64M float and a +16.57% run over in the last seven days. OSTK share price has been hovering between $29.75 and $6.57 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Overstock.com, Inc. [NASDAQ:OSTK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Mon 16 Mar (In 70 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Overstock.com, Inc. [OSTK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Overstock.com, Inc. [OSTK] sitting at -11.28 and its Gross Margin at +17.71, this company’s Net Margin is now -9.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -96.55, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -161.50%. Its Return on Equity is -131.24, and its Return on Assets is -45.07. These metrics suggest that this Overstock.com, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Overstock.com, Inc. [OSTK] has generated a Total Debt to

Total Equity ratio of 2.33. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 2.28, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.67. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -140.02, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 2.33.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.79. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.09, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. Overstock.com, Inc. [OSTK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.31.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Overstock.com, Inc. [OSTK] earns $884,268 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 55.19 and its Total Asset Turnover is 4.07. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.83 and its Current Ratio is 0.89. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Overstock.com, Inc. [OSTK] has 37.86M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $272.97M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.57 to 29.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -73.10% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.82% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.21, which indicates that it is 5.05% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.76. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Overstock.com, Inc. [OSTK] a Reliable Buy?

Overstock.com, Inc. [OSTK] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.