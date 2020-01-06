Pacific Drilling S.A. [NYSE: PACD] shares went higher by 16.42% from its previous closing of $4.08, now trading at the price of $4.75, also adding 0.67 points. Is PACD stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 803496 contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of PACD shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 71.16M float and a +22.42% run over in the last seven days. PACD share price has been hovering between $16.00 and $2.48 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Pacific Drilling S.A. [NYSE:PACD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.48 to 16.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.08.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Tue 4 Feb (In 30 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Pacific Drilling S.A. [PACD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Pacific Drilling S.A. [PACD] sitting at -103.55 and its Gross Margin at -82.84.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -6.98, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -77.70%. Its Return on Equity is -115.75, and its Return on Assets is -53.81. These metrics suggest that this Pacific Drilling S.A. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Pacific Drilling S.A. [PACD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 64.20. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 39.10, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 37.82. Looking toward the future,

this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -2.33, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 64.20.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 1,373.36 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1,553.57. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.59, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.63. Pacific Drilling S.A. [PACD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.62.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Pacific Drilling S.A. [PACD] earns $366,853 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.84 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.07. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 8.14 and its Current Ratio is 8.85. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Pacific Drilling S.A. [PACD] has 75.01M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $356.27M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.48 to 16.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -70.31% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 91.53% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.24, which indicates that it is 14.15% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 71.50. This RSI suggests that Pacific Drilling S.A. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Pacific Drilling S.A. [PACD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Pacific Drilling S.A. [PACD], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.