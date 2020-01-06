Paramount Group, Inc.[PGRE] stock saw a move by 0.95% on , touching 1.89 million. Based on the recent volume, Paramount Group, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of PGRE shares recorded 225.29M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Paramount Group, Inc. [PGRE] stock could reach median target price of $15.00.

Paramount Group, Inc. [PGRE] stock additionally went down by -0.72% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 1.03% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of PGRE stock is set at 12.03% by far, with shares price recording returns by 5.67% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, PGRE shares showcased -3.09% decrease. PGRE saw -8.80% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 13.04% compared to high within the same period of time.

Paramount Group, Inc. [NYSE:PGRE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.19 to 15.11. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.65.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Wed 12 Feb (In 38 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Paramount Group, Inc. [PGRE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Paramount Group, Inc. [PGRE] sitting at +2.50 and its Gross Margin at +30.33, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.22, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.60%. Its Return on Equity is 0.22, and its Return on Assets is 0.10. These metrics suggest that this Paramount Group, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the

near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Paramount Group, Inc. [PGRE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 89.16. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 47.13, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.74. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.13, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 89.13.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 24.36 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 8.78. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.45, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.50. Paramount Group, Inc. [PGRE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.73, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.21 and P/E Ratio of 174.21. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Paramount Group, Inc. [PGRE] earns $2,308,324 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 39.88 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.08.

Paramount Group, Inc. [PGRE] has 225.29M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.10B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.19 to 15.11. At its current price, it has moved down by -8.80% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 13.04% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.83, which indicates that it is 1.72% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.49. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Paramount Group, Inc. [PGRE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. [PGRE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.